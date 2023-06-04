Dog malaria: almost invisible deadly danger lurks in the grass

Ticks become active again when temperatures rise. A sting from them is not without danger, because they can transmit insidious diseases. In addition to Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis (FSME), dog malaria, so-called babesiosis, is also becoming more common in Germany. The disease is caused by the blood parasite Babesia canis and transmitted to dogs by the alluvial forest tick (Dermacentor reticulatus).

Alluvial forest tick spreads in Germany

In some regions of Germany, this is just spreading. For example in the Ruhr area, reports “Ruhr24”. In addition to the alluvial forest tick, the brown dog tick is also increasingly appearing there. The same applies to Brandenburg and Berlin. The “Berliner Kurier” reported on this at the end of March.

Apart from the two regions, the Auwald tick has spread across the country in recent years, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Because now you can find them too

in Saarland,

in Baden-Wurttemberg,

in southern Hesse,

in eastern Rhineland-Palatinate,

in Saxony,

and in Saxony-Anhalt.

In contrast to the common wood tick, which occurs almost everywhere in Germany, mainly in forests and on forest-like areas, the Aufwald tick prefers somewhat more open terrain: According to the RKI, you can find them “on areas that are not too dry, covered with tall grasses, with bushes or young are interspersed with trees.”

The typical symptoms of canine malaria

The insidious thing about the disease is that the unicellular parasites attack and destroy the red blood cells. The incubation period can last from five days to three weeks. However, once the first symptoms appear, the disease can progress very quickly. If left untreated, the animal dies within a few days – this is especially true for puppies, old and weakened dogs.

Dog owners should therefore pay attention to the following symptoms:

high fever

loss of appetite

weakness

pale mucous membranes

dark urine

movement disorders

nosebleeds

Cough

In addition, as the disease progresses, the dog becomes very emaciated, listless and weak. Kidney failure can also occur as a result. To diagnose the disease, the vet will need to do a blood test.

Prophylaxis is the best protection against canine malaria

The best protection against the disease is to protect your dog from tick bites. Therefore, dog owners should contact the veterinarian for an effective tick repellent, for example in the form of tablets or spot.on preparations that are applied to the dog’s neck. Because not every remedy is suitable for every dog. Conventional preparations from the drugstore or home remedies such as black cumin or coconut oil do not offer sufficient protection against infestation.

The alluvial forest tick is most active in spring and autumn. Since they don’t mind the cold with temperatures of up to four degrees and ground frost, veterinarians even recommend year-round protection against ticks. Dog owners should also avoid risk areas.

Check the dog for ticks several times a day

In any case, there is an alarm mood at the Brandenburg Hunting Association. “We appeal to all dog owners in Brandenburg to practice daily prophylaxis,” says a statement. Dogs should therefore be checked for ticks several times a day. In the event of an infestation, they would have to be professionally removed and disposed of immediately, preferably with tick tweezers.

Because the time factor plays a major role in the transmission of the parasites: They only pass to the dog with the saliva of the tick about 12 to 36 hours after the bite. Dog owners should take their four-legged friend to a veterinarian immediately in the event of reddening and discharge from the bite site, as well as symptoms of illness.

Treatment of dog illness

Treatment is with a drug that contains the active ingredient imidocarp. It is usually injected under the dog’s skin twice, two weeks apart. In most cases, the dog gets better after a few days if the disease is recognized in time.

Depending on the condition of the animal, it may also be necessary for the dog to need infusions or even blood transfusions if it is already suffering from anemia.

Canine malaria not contagious to humans and other dogs

As serious as the disease is for dogs, Babesia Canis poses no danger to humans. Also, infected and sick dogs cannot infect other dogs because the pathogens are in the blood. Transmission through bites, for example, is extremely rare. However, infection can occur through contaminated blood transfusions and transmission in the womb to unborn puppies.

Babesia Canis originally from southern Europe

The alluvial forest tick occurs in large parts of Europe – from Eastern Europe to the Mediterranean region and England. The Babesia Canis pathogen originally comes from southern European countries. Due to travel and foreign adoptions of dogs, they are now widespread throughout Europe and are therefore also on the rise in Germany. Climate change also favors the spread of the alluvial forest tick and thus also the pathogen. It can therefore be assumed that the risk of dogs in Germany being infected with canine malaria is increasing.