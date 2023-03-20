Home Health Dogs and cats dangerous for their owners? “They could transmit antibiotic-resistant bacteria and vice versa”
Dogs and cats dangerous for their owners? "They could transmit antibiotic-resistant bacteria and vice versa"

Our four-legged friends can be a danger if we keep them at home? According to research, it would seem so. This is not a fear resulting from a physical attack from our own animals pets, but a risk to our health: domestic dogs and cats could transmit to their owners antibiotic resistant bacteria and vice versa.

What the research says

According to a study that will be presented at European Congress of Clinical Microbiology, scheduled for April 15-18 in Copenhagen, although it is emphasized that the risk of infection is low. The study covered over 2,800 hospitalized patients in hospitals and their pets and shows how «the sharing of drug-resistant organisms between pets and their owners is possible».

The role of dogs, cats and other pets as a reservoir for drug-resistant bacteria is a growing global health concern. According to estimates, deaths directly related to infections caused by antibiotic resistant bacteria are over one million a year, while those indirectly exceed five million. Problem of microorganisms resistant to antibiotics growing throughout Europe – The problem of microorganisms resistant to antibiotics is a growing phenomenon throughout Europe, with Italy, experts warn, which is among the countries with the worst performance. It is estimated in 2050 a mortality due to multi-resistant antibiotics similar to oncological diseases, with 10 million deaths globally.

In Italy, per 100,000 inhabitants, there are at least 19 deaths a year attributable to infections with multi-resistant microorganisms, compared to 2 in the Netherlands, last on the list.

In February, the Ministry of Health approved the new National Plan to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance 2022-2025, which focuses on the «transition» of patients between hospital and territory, which is becoming a harbinger of new infections from multi-resistant microorganisms.

