Dogs can recognize people with cancer before diagnosis. The Study » Science News

In a test carried out by Japanese scientists at the University of Kyushu, animals demonstrated a degree of accuracy of 97%.

New research has revealed that dogs, thanks to their powerful sense of smellare able to identify with their nose the cancer, with an accuracy of 97%. The study was carried out by a team of researchers from the University of Kyushu, Japan, who found this after a test carried out on five dogs trained to identify colon cancer. Only by smelling the breath of 48 people chosen as samples did the dogs distinguish who had cancer from who was healthy, with 97% accuracy. It is not yet possible to think that dogs are able to match the reliability of cancer screening tests or replace them, but the test results leave little doubt about the potential of animals in the field of screening. Although the research gives us hope, it is essential to carry out further studies on the capabilities of their sense of smell, to understand if in the future these could represent a valid and effective solution for the discovery of cancer symptoms on a large scale.

In any case, the work carried out by the experts has proven the importance of animals in the early detection of pathologyto ensure rapid intervention. Training dogs for this purpose could enhance the accuracy of screenings and avoid a significant amount of false positives. The hypothesis of a potential use of dogs in the diagnosis of tumors is being tested, but the results achieved so far are promising.