We must pay the utmost attention to a disease that can even be lethal for dogs. And everything is due to mosquitoes.

For our dogs the risk to contract a disease for the most disparate causes is quite high. Especially if we have to neglect their health. There are people who take a four-legged dog with them but then do not provide it with the necessary vaccinations. Just as there are individuals who have never had their animals subjected to a veterinary visit. Which, on the other hand, is of fundamental help not only to identify possible pathologies but also and above all to carry out prevention activities. Then there are other cases in which dogs contract a disease if only by an unfortunate chance.

And this is the case with an insect bite. Mosquitoes in particular I am under accusation in this sense, as a very specific disease arises in our dogs. These insects are still harmful even to humans today; in various poor areas of the world receiving a mosquito bite leads to the onset of terrible diseases such as malaria, yellow fever or dengue fever.

Disease dogs, at the coast we must be careful

There are also possible dangers for our dogs though: a mosquito bite could give rise to some diseases whose consequences they could also be unpleasant. Among the first most visible effects, when this happens, there are very evident signs such as irritation, redness and even swelling. Which are by the way the same things that also happen to people when they receive an insect bite.

Among the most dangerous pathologies that require immediate intervention, when a dog is bitten by a mosquito, heartworm disease. The name derives from the filaria, a parasite that can grow in the internal organs of a four-legged dog and that finds the ideal conditions to proliferate precisely as a result of the reactions arising in the organism of the animal following direct contact with a mosquito.

The most common symptoms in case of dog diseases

Unfortunately, it is not always possible to diagnose this condition in time. In fact, sometimes a dog can be completely asymptomatic, apart from the irritation deriving from the sting. However, when heartworm disease is directly observable, then we can be faced with episodes of loss of appetite and fatigue by Fido.

Just as gods can arise at a later time respiratory problems. The more serious consequences can instead lead to heart attacks. A blood test can immediately warn us about what to do in case of problems, as well as an ultrasound of the heart or a chest X-ray.

How to apply prescribed medicinal products

Your vet may also advise youi the adoption of eye drops and antiparasitic medicines, with these remedies that also work against the inevitable ticks and fleas. Usually a treatment can last up to six months and can consist of both sprays and drops.

Be careful when bathing your dog. If the treatment is based on sprays, spray the daily dose after proceeding with its necessary washing. In any case, very often these solutions are able to guarantee a high rate of protection even in the event that our four-legged friend gets wet. Finally, also follow the instructions of the veterinarian in terms of nutrition to the letter, because conflicts with the medical treatment undertaken could arise.