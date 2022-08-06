What is behind the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, it must be pointed out that physical and mental activities have a protective effect, but let’s see how and why.

Very important are the activities that take place regularly, such as regular brisk walks or bike rides, which are responsible for a reduction of the onset of Alzheimer’s.

These activities are very important for the brain as well as mental activities and also the use of electronic devices in those subjects with and without a higher genetic risk towards a dementia which is the antechamber of the disease.

What the research established

People were analyzed and a very important study was conducted. In fact, research was conducted on 501,376 people without dementia and with an average age of 56 years. Questions were asked about activities such as climbing one flight of stairs, walking and playing strenuous sports. Or activities like walking or cycling to work, the educational level of the subjects in question was analyzed, but also how often they used electronic devices such as for example the computer, the TV and the telephone. This information made the researchers determine if they had a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease. Study participants were followed up for an average of 11 years so that the results could be thoroughly analyzed. At the end of the study, 5.185 subjects had developed dementia. The research determined that subjects who were highly engaged in various types of activities had the 35%, 21% and 15% lower risk of dementiacompared to subjects who were less engaged in various activities.

The research has conducted some very important studies and highlighted that people can reduce the risk of dementia if they are engaged in various activities, but an important element is that during the research conducted it was highlighted that the incidence rates of dementia varied according to the patterns of activity conducted. Even the parameters changed for the people who visited the family every day compared to those who instead they visited friends and family only once every few months.