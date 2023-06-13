Home » Domenica In, the fury of Emilio Fede against Mara Venier: “You were nobody!”
by admin
It’s a Emilio Fede in a rage the one who rails against Mara Venier. In a direct Instagram, the former director of Tg4 does not seem to have taken well the final speech of the presenter of Sunday In. Here the face of Rai 1 referred to the premature death of his son-in-law, which occurred a few days before the broadcast. “One last episode – defined it by Venier – not easy for me”.

Words that didn’t miss the surprise reaction, and without explanation, from Fede: “Mhhh… damn the misery, remember Mara who you were nobody.” However, for Venier it is not the first criticism. Many have contested the presenter’s choice of too self-centered interviews. Could this be behind the journalist’s criticism? Meanwhile, even for Faith it is not one of the best times.

Accomplice the death of Silvio Berlusconi. “I feel bad, I’m really very sad – he said when interviewed by The Air That Blows -. Silvio is everywhere, we will miss him. He will be missed by a country that at this moment needs to be strong and united”. And again, through tears: “The world has lost a kind, loved, intelligent person”. The two, according to Fede, were much more than friends, “brothers”.

