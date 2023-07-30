Domenico stabbed to death by a security guard

An argument between two young people, the voices raised, the knife suddenly protruding: that of 28-year-old Domenico Esposito is such an absurd death that… Already a season ticket holder? Login here!

An argument between two young people, the voices raised, the knife suddenly appearing: that of the 28-year-old Dominic Esposito it is such an absurd death that not even his self-confessed killer, a twenty-year-old security guard (whose name has not yet been disclosed), was able to explain the reasons to the police who arrested him.

The facts. The murder took place around 5.30 pm, in the shopping center parking lot Good Volcano Of Nola, a populous municipality in the metropolitan city of Naples. There are a lot of people at the mall and there are many who flee when they realize what has just happened. Domenico Esposito is on the ground, hit by several blows. He loses blood, is rescued and transported to the Santa Maria della Pietà hospital in Nola. But his conditions are too serious: he will die shortly after an hour, around 7pm.

Nola, boy stabbed to death at Vulcano Buono

Meanwhile, the police have already taken her alleged killer into custody. It was an arrest in flagrante delicto. He’s a young man too, he’s only twenty years old. The agents of the Nola police station blocked him in place. To completely reconstruct what happened, the policemen, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Anna Musso, viewed the images of the video surveillance system, heard witnesses, starting with those who were together with the victim and her attacker.

The identification of the killer was immediate. The fact is that the twenty-year-old – a security guard with a criminal record, from the Secondigliano district of Naples – was taken to the police station and interrogated: the young man would have confessed immediately. He allegedly told the agents and the prosecutor that he didn’t even know what came over him, why he came to make that gesture, what were the reasons, however futile, that led him to stab another boy like him.

