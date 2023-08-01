DOMICIL opens the 46th nursing home for the elderly in Saarbrücken

DOMICIL senior residences Hamburg SE

The DOMICIL Group from Hamburg proudly opened its 46th nursing home for the elderly in Saarbrücken today, thereby consolidating its commitment to high-quality nursing care for the elderly in Germany.

The new facility is located in the St. Arnual district and offers a total of 137 residents – mostly in single rooms – a modern place to live and feel good in four living areas. Within the new facility, a protective living area with its own garden will also be created for people suffering from dementia. The care offer is aimed at all citizens of Saarbrücken. The house has a gross floor area of ​​approx. 9,095 m² and offers close-to-home care for all levels of care and sections of the population.

With the new Domicil – St. Arnual nursing home at Sigebertstraße 4, located on the Wackenberg in 66119 Saarbrücken, the DOMICIL Group is making it possible for the residents in Saarland to have a home “in the middle of life” for the first time. This applies in particular to the facility built in the middle of a residential area on former church grounds above Saarbrücken, which has very good transport connections and has an inviting cafeteria that is open to the neighborhood. The very open and friendly cooperation with the Catholic parish of Christkönig will continue in the context of events and parish work. So the house becomes the new social meeting place in the middle of St. Arnual – always according to the motto “In the middle of life”. The building also integrates harmoniously into the architectural neighborhood: its white plaster facade and the tiled mansard roof correspond to the regional design and still appear modern.

The first ten residents moved in today and will soon be able to organize their everyday life again according to their individual needs and possibilities. In addition, from now on they will enjoy a wonderful view of the state capital and the togetherness in the vicinity of the parish of St. Pius. As things currently stand, 35 residents will move in by the end of the month.

From planning to completion, the needs of the elderly were carefully considered to create an environment that allows residents to live an individual, self-determined and secure life. Surrounded by an elegant ambience and the comfortable service of the in-house kitchen, laundry and cleaning, the Saarland population finds the warmth and security of a lovingly designed home with us. The residences and nursing homes of the DOMICIL Group will be built in the midst of park-like gardens. With comfortable and modern communal areas, they create space for encounters. The bright rooms with an attached bathroom have high-quality furnishings with a care bed. Of course, residents can bring their own personal belongings.

Investor is the HBB

The nursing home for the elderly in Saarbrücken was built by the investor HBB Hanseatische Gesellschaft für Seniorenimmobilien II mbH & Co. KG from Hamburg and handed over to the DOMICIL Group in mid-July. ARGE DOMICIL-Seniorenpflegeheim Saarbrücken, consisting of Peter Gross Hoch- und Generalbau GmbH & Co. KG from St. Ingbert and Wolff Hoch- und Ingenieurbau GmbH & Co. KG from Saarbrücken, was commissioned with the construction. The needs of older people were taken into account from planning to completion in order to create an environment that enables the residents to live an individual and self-determined life in safety and security.

opening ceremony

On September 30, 2023, the nursing home will hold an opening ceremony, to which all relatives of the residents, neighbors and interested parties are cordially invited. The event details and the program will be communicated separately over the coming weeks.

New colleagues very welcome

The Domicil – St. Arnual nursing home will hire the employees according to the current occupancy of the house. We also always hire housekeeping staff such as cleaning, laundry and kitchen staff. In order to meet our responsibility for the residents entrusted to us, especially with regard to the quality of care and to meet the high quality standards of DOMICIL and HBB, we will not occupy the house in a hurry.

We are looking for well-qualified nursing staff as well as less qualified employees for domestic work, in whose training, further education and training we invest heavily. Interested parties can now apply to DOMICIL for a future-oriented and modern job. The facility team can be reached at info@domicil-st-arnual.de. You can also call 0681 / 93 78 33 8000 for more information.

About DOMICIL

A home “in the middle of life” for people in need of care describes the brand core of the DOMICIL group of companies. Since the company was founded more than 20 years ago, the DOMICIL Group has been operating 46 nursing homes for the elderly throughout Germany with today’s opening in Saarbrücken. The concept of the residences is geared towards an individually adapted design of the living environment as well as the everyday life of the residents across all levels. With more than 5,000 employees nationwide in a wide variety of areas, the owner-managed group of companies ensures quality of life into old age. The work is based on the latest findings and current nursing science standards. The quality of care and the quality of the results of care are constantly being developed and controlled from the company headquarters in Hamburg’s HafenCity.

Tel.: 0 40 / 70 70 77 – 575

andreas.jensvold@domicil-seniorenresidenzen.de

DOMICIL senior residences Hamburg SE

22 to Brook Torquay

20457 Hamburg

