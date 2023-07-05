‘Domino’ of free radicals against cancer cells – Medicine

(ANSA) – VENICE, JULY 05 – Free radicals, commonly associated with cellular aging, can become allies in the fight against cancer. A team of researchers from the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice and the Aviano Oncological Reference Center has patented a nanomaterial capable of triggering a ‘domino effect’ of free radicals capable of destroying cancer cells.



The nanomaterial, based on copper nitroprusside (CuNP), was tested in vitro on ovarian and breast cancer and on glioblastoma (tumor of the brain and nervous system). Now the team is proceeding with in vivo trials for its future use in chemotherapy. “In the case of copper nitroprusside – explains Flavio Rizzolio, professor at Ca’ Foscari and research coordinator – the generation of these highly toxic radicals occurs mainly within the tumor, irreversibly damaging the tumor cells, while leaving the healthy cells of the our body.” The innovation, studied in the Ca’ Foscari and Cro di Aviano laboratories, overcomes an important limit of one of the most promising techniques for the treatment of tumors, chemodynamic therapy. The research team is made up of Flavio Rizzolio, Muhammad Adeel and Kanwal AsifIl for Ca’ Foscari and Vincenzo Canzonieri for Cro di Aviano. (HANDLE).



