Don Milani, the lesson that won’t pass: a hard and tiring but tenacious and constant commitment

There are people who cannot be forgotten because through and thanks to their “teaching” they have managed not only to condition their time but, above all, to leave an indelible mark for future generations. Among these people there is undoubtedly don Lorenzo Milani, the unforgettable priest of Barbiana. And we remember him just this year, one hundred years after his birth, which took place on May 27, 1923.

When it comes to don Lorenzo the thought runs quickly to some moments, or words, or books that characterized the earthly life of this extraordinary and unrepeatable priest who had a too short life even if full of meanings and messages that still today retain a marked relevance and modernity.

A life that has been redeemed and given back to all, as was necessary, precisely by Pope Francis on his pilgrimage to Barbiana in 2017. An important and decisive visit after the suffering Don Lorenzo endured during his short life due to the continuous misunderstandings with the ecclesiastical hierarchy of the time and with almost all the ” powerful”. Yet Don Lorenzo had only one great mission: as Rosy Bindi, President of the National Committee for the Centenary of the birth of Don Milani says, “he soon understood that in order to serve the poor he had to break down the wall of ignorance that marginalized them from civil and religious life” . And therefore a hard and tiring, but tenacious and constant commitment, to understand the importance of the word, both that of the Church with the Bible and the Gospel and both the more secular one of employment contracts and the dynamics of the society of that time. Because the difference between the rich and the poor was, for Don Lorenzo, also referable to the knowledge and use of words.

His is a message that cannot be reduced to a rhythm and reduced to those words and concepts that have rightly become historic because they remain contemporary and cut across generations horizontally. “From obedience is no longer a virtue” to the equally celebrated and famous “don’t fail”; “from I care” as opposed to the fascist branded “I don’t care” to the famous “I learned that other people’s problems are the same as mine. To get out of it together is politics, to get out of it alone is avarice”. And it is precisely in that “I care” that his conception and his own “mission” in society are enclosed. From the formation of young people and people to the knowledge of the problems of the society in which they are inserted to the defense of the poor and the least. A political and cultural choice, therefore, dictated by a profound religious and ethical conviction.

Right, Don Lorenzo knew who he had to defend. And he defended those people, those social classes, those men, those young people and those women through the right to strike, denouncing child labor and piecework. And, at the same time, he said strong words about war, non-violence and peace with the defense, above all, of the now famous “conscientious objection” to militant service which also cost him a trial for “apology of crime” .

Elements, in any case, that also and above all bring us back to his tenacious defense of constitutional values and to the permanent relevance of that Charter. Don Lorenzo died at the age of only 44 on June 26, 1967 – after long suffering also due to his substantial “exile” – a few days after the publication of “Letters to a professor” which remains, perhaps, one of his masterpieces and which summarizes emblematically his service to the poor, to the least and to all those who were voiceless.

56 years have passed since his death but the teaching, voice and example of Don Lorenzo Milani continue to question us.

On multiple sources and on multiple sides. AND the presence of the Head of State on Saturday 27 May in Barbiana with the President of the Italian Episcopal Conference they are also the confirmation, and a great opportunity, to listen again to the precious and fruitful message of Don Lorenzo Milani.