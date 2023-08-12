Home » Don Walter Insero, who is the priest who celebrates the funeral of Michela Murgia
Health

Don Walter Insero, who is the priest who celebrates the funeral of Michela Murgia

by admin
Don Walter Insero, who is the priest who celebrates the funeral of Michela Murgia

The homily for Michela Murgia

Friend of intellectuals and people from the entertainment world, Don Walter did not want to anticipate the content of his greeting to the writer of Abbacora, Chiru’, Ave Mary, Futuro Interiore and other works that came out of his pen over time. This ceremony had been prepared by Michela Murgia over the last few weeks, with the lightness and awareness that characterized the long months of her illness.

He curriculum

Writers, authors, journalists and simple friends of the writer are expected at the funeral. Insero is an associate professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University and Chaplain at Rai since 2004. Never dull nor repetitive, he recalled important artists and personalities with intelligence and sobriety.

See also  that's when it could be a symptom of cancer - INRAN

You may also like

Expert Tips for Maintaining Your Summer Tan: The...

How are Mitsubishi cars? Reliability, quality and problems...

What is unhealthy? Most alleged barbecue dangers are...

impromptu live in a club

Aronia Cheesecake Recipe: Prepare a delicious cake

Revealing the Secrets: The Power of Vitamin C...

Inter is made for Carlos Augusto. At Monza...

How many steps a day keep you fit?...

Gosens to Union Berlin, Inter closed for Carlos...

Exploring the Potential of Licorice: A Promising Ally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy