Donald Triplett is dead, he was the first to be diagnosed with autism (in 1943) – breaking latest news

by Laura Cuppini

He solved mathematical operations in seconds and was said to have calculated the number of bricks in the facade of his high school with a single glance. It was Dr. Leo Kanner who first spoke about autistic disorders

He had repetitive behaviors and became angry if anyone tried to interfere in his rituals. But she was also able to do complicated calculations in a matter of seconds and perfectly execute a once-heard song. Donald Triplett, who died at the age of 89 of cancer at his home in Forest, a small town in Mississippi, has already gone down in history because he was the first person in the world to be diagnosed with autism. A high-functioning disorder, in his case, as Triplett has been able to study, get a job, drive a car and even travel around the world.

Childhood

Donald Gray Triplett was born in Forest on September 8, 1933 to Mary McCravey, an English teacher, and Beamon Triplett, a lawyer. Since he was a child he seemed to live in a world of his own: he didn’t talk to his peers, he didn’t react to his mother’s smiles. He used language in a very personal way and assigned numbers to the people he met. He repeated mysterious phrases like I could put a small comma or a semicolon. He had repetitive behaviors, including turning round objects like pots. If one of his rituals was interrupted, he would react with excessive anger. On the other hand, he also had super abilities: he could solve complicated mathematical operations in seconds and could sing a song perfectly after hearing it once. He was said to have calculated the number of bricks in his high school’s facade with a glance.

Il dottor Kanner

In 1937, when he was 4 years old, his parents sent Donald to a Mississippi community called Sanatorium (it takes its name from the Mississippi Tuberculosis Sanatorium, founded in 1916): they visited him only twice a month and the child went whole days without doing nothing, sometimes without moving. After a year, however, his parents asked him to take him home and had him examined by a Baltimore doctor, Leo Kanner. He founded the first child psychiatry clinic in the United States at Johns Hopkins University. Initially he didn’t know how to describe the child’s condition. He had studied the concept of autism developed by the Swiss psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler, who in the early twentieth century had used it to indicate the self-referential characteristics of some schizophrenic patients. In a 1943 article titled Autistic Touch Disorders, Kanner described the cases of 11 children with a condition that, according to him, differed markedly and uniquely from anything reported so far in medical books. Having chosen Donald as his first patient-he describes him as Case 1 or Donald T.-, Kanner outlined a disorder that included obsessive repetitive habits, excellent routine memory, and the inability to relate ordinarily to other people. The doctor called this form of autism rare, but added that it was probably more common than indicated by the small number of cases observed.

Studies, work, travel

The scientific article, together with the many notes taken by Beamon Triplett to describe his son’s conditions to Dr. Kanner, was the basis for understanding what are now called autism spectrum disorders. Over the years Donald Triplett has never stopped haunting, speaking mechanically and being unable to hold a conversation. But his life also held many surprises for him. He is a 1958 graduate of Millsaps College in Jackson, Missouri. He learned to drive and worked for 65 years as an accountant in the Bank of Forest, of which his maternal grandfather had been a founder and his father Beamon a major shareholder. With the help of a travel agent, Donald has traveled alone to many countries around the world. He became famous in 2010, when journalists John Donvan and Caren Zucker published an article about his life in The Atlantic magazine. The article resulted in a book, In a different key: the story of autism, and a documentary.

The Forest community

According to Donvan and Zucker, the wealth and social status of Donald’s family were instrumental in ensuring him a life of dignity. But equally decisive was the community of Forest (about three thousand inhabitants) which, the two chroniclers wrote, made a probably unconscious but clear decision on how it would treat this strange boy, then a man, who lived among them. He decided, in short, to accept it. Donald had many friends: some of them met every morning for coffee. He loved golf and the neighbors welcomed him to their team for the Forest Country Club tournament. The townspeople spoke with admiration of his super abilities, especially in music and math. Kanner was right: autistic disorders are not rare and unfortunately not all children who suffer from them can have a peaceful life, as Triplett’s basically was.

In Italy, one child out of 77

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a set of neurodevelopmental problems characterized by deficits in communication and social interaction and repetitive behaviors. Clinical symptoms can be extremely heterogeneous, both in terms of complexity and severity, and can vary over time. The prevalence of the disorder is about one in 54 children in the United States, one in 160 in Denmark and Sweden, one in 86 in Great Britain. In Italy, autism spectrum disorders affect one child out of 77 (ages 7-9), with a higher prevalence in males (4 times more than females). Impressive numbers. The first symptoms are usually seen in the second year of life and often include delayed language development, low social interest, and unusual ways of communicating. The National Autism Observatory, promoted by the Higher Institute of Health, promotes interventions to guarantee the protection of health, the improvement of living conditions and the integration into social life of these people.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

