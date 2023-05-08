Donanemab, the drug that promises miracles for Alzheimer’s

The data published by the US pharmaceutical company are extremely promising Eli Lilly on a phase three study (when the drug is administered to patients and is used to determine how effective it is, whether it has any additional benefits over similar drugs already on the market, and what the risk-benefit ratio is, ndr), for the donanemaba monoclonal antibody that seems to have good effects in reducing the presence of the so-called “amyloid plaques”, one of the most accredited causes of the onset and progression ofAlzheimer.

If the initial data were confirmed with scientific studies in peer review (a methodology and at the same time a merit evaluation process on research products, entrusted to recognized and authoritative experts in the same academic and research disciplines, ndr), would be a huge step forward that would counteract the symptoms of this type of neurodegenerative disease, which affects over 600,000 people in Italy every year.

How donanemab works

The drug “targets” amyloid beta protein plaques, extracellular protein deposits thought to cause neurons to malfunction, and then die. The donanemab would bind to these, facilitating their elimination. The experimentation – as mentioned, not yet concluded – was carried out on over 1,700 patients who showed the first signs of the disease, and in these it slowed down the cognitive and functional decline by 35% compared to placebo drugs. In an article published in the scientific journal Scienceexplains how the slowing in the progression of Alzheimer’s was found with two different evaluations, which monitored the physical and cognitive functions of the patients, over a period of 18 months.

First of all, we tried to understand if the drug, administered by infusion, then intravenously, had an impact on the actions of the patients’ daily life. According to the integrated assessment scale of Alzheimer’s disease (iADRS) we have seen, as mentioned above, a 35% slowing down of symptoms and we have reached 36% using another scale, the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes o CDR-SB, which collects clinical and caregiver assessments, to attest to the severity of dementia.

The pharmaceutical company also reported that in 47% of treated patients, the severity of symptoms remained stable for one year. The same happened in only 29% of patients who received a placebo. Based on these positive data, donanemab appears to be more effective than the lecanemab, another monoclonal antibody being studied for the treatment of people with this neurodegenerative disease. “ We are extremely pleased that donanemab delivered positive clinical results, with convincing statistical significance, for people with Alzheimer’s disease in this study ” has explained Daniel Skovronsky, scientific and medical director of Lilly. “ First Phase 3 Study of an Investigational Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Achieving 35% Slowing of Clinical and Functional Decline ”.

The side effects

Being a drug still being tested, the results achieved are encouraging, but it is not without side effects. Some patients have developed a condition said Aria (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities), which consists of the onset of temporary swelling in certain areas of the brain (Aria-E) or micro-haemorrhages (Aria-H), sometimes observed following treatment with this class of monoclonal antibodies.

24% of donanemab-treated participants developed Aria-Ewhile 31.4% presented symptoms related to the other condition, Aria-H, against 13.6% of patients treated with placebo. According to what was reported by the pharmaceutical company, in most cases the symptoms were assessed as mild or moderate, while 1.6% developed severe symptoms. Three patients would die during the trial from causes possibly attributable to Aria.