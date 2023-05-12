Donanemab, the new drug that stops Alzheimer’s

The drug Donanemab arrives, to fight Alzheimer’s, an incredible revolution in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases.

Il Alzheimer’s disease it is the most widespread neo-degenerative pathology in the world, capable of affecting a large percentage of the elderly population. This pathology involves a progressive memory loss e cognitive impairmentcompromising the most common daily activities and forever changing the lives of those affected.

As of today, it still doesn’t exist a definitive cure to Azlheimer, but only valid drugs to slow down cognitive degradation, but without stopping it. However, recently there has been talk of creating a new medicine from revolutionary effectsable to block the disease and to counteract the progressive cognitive degradation: it’s called donanemab.

The drug can slow down and stop Alzheimer’s disease

A recent study involving over 1,200 Alzheimer’s patients tested the efficacy of the new medicine, the donanemab. It is a monoclonal antibody semi synthetic that has been developed in the laboratory. This drug acts directly on the beta amyloid plaquesi.e. the proteins that accumulate in the patient’s brain.

These proteins are considered the triggers of the disease, therefore of the mental degradation of a patient. the drug, administered intravenously, was able to clear all the beta amyloid plaques from the brain. The results achieved were incredible: cognitive impairment slowed down by 35% within a year and a half.

Furthermore, about half of the patients treated with donanemab he showed no signs of recovery degradation immediately after therapy. These are astonishing results, which bode well. It is yet another scientific piece in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, and this new drug could pave the way for new therapies. However, it is still in the experimental stage.

Researchers have yet to understand its features and contraindications. Among these, in fact, are nausea and cerebral edema, which have led to the suspension of treatment on some patients. At present, donanemab has yet to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administrationthe federal drug and food regulatory agency in the United States.

The company that manufactures the drug, l’americana Ely Lilli, says he is optimistic about the commercialization. The new drug has all the positive characteristics for rapid commercialisation. Soon, this drug could also arrive in Italy, providing concrete help in the fight against Alzheimer’s, a pathology from which they would suffer over 600,000 Italians.