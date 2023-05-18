Donate breast milk, a small gesture to save many children

From the first to the sixth day of life, the newborn will receive “colostrum”, the first form of mother’s milk rich in proteins, mineral salts and antibodies. From the sixth to the fifteenth day, the mother will produce “transition milk”, with an increased concentration of fat and lactose to allow for a greater caloric intake. From the fifteenth day of breastfeeding onwards, “mature milk” will be produced, where the concentration of sugars and fats remains high and the presence of antibodies increases.