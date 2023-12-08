Donate life, donate blood, AS Roma also joins the Ministry’s campaign

On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December from 7.30 to 13.00, at the Foro Italico, in Viale delle Olimpico, (at the Central Tennis Lounge in front of the AS Roma store) a Red Cross blood truck will be stationed for voluntary collection of blood. The initiative promoted by the Ministry of Health is carried out in collaboration with the AS ROMA, the Red Cross and the National Blood Center. Each blood donor will be given a free ticket to watch the Roma-Cremonese football match on 3 January 2024 in the “Tribuna Tevere Top Nord” sector of the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

This is the most recent of the numerous initiatives promoted throughout the national territory with numerous partners and together with the National Blood Centre, federations and associations as part of the “Donate life, donate blood” campaign, which started last 14 June, on the occasion of the blood donor world.

The Ministry of Health would like to express its profound gratitude to the volunteers and associations who, with their selfless commitment, made it possible to achieve extraordinary results during 2023, helping to guarantee a crucial supply of blood and plasma throughout the country.

Preliminary data for blood and plasma collection in 2023 reveals a notable increase of 1.3% for red blood cells and 3.4% for plasma compared to the previous year. Regions such as Tuscany and Campania recorded peaks of over 7% in the collection of red blood cells, while Molise (+12%) and Campania (+8%) stood out in the collection of plasma.

A particularly significant figure emerges from the availability published on the bulletin board of the Transfusion Services Information System (SISTRA), which recorded a surplus of red blood cells for the entire summer period. 2023 proved to be the year in which there was the least use of unscheduled interregional compensation since the National Blood Center began collecting collection data. In the month of August, in particular, no Region needed to request blood, not even those historically most in need.

The Ministry of Health underlines the crucial importance of this result, which reflects the effectiveness of the associations’ action and the generosity of Italian donors. Thanks to you, we have managed to ensure a constant supply of blood and plasma, saving lives and improving the quality of public health.

Let’s continue to promote the culture of donation together, aware that your gesture of solidarity is fundamental for everyone’s health.

