“When the doctors asked me if I agreed, I immediately replied: I’m ready. That day I was speechless: it was the most important day of my life because I could have saved my son. Now after the transplant I saw him play , who will be able to go to school and will be able to have a life like everyone else: there are no words for the emotion I’m feeling”. This is how the 34-year-old father of a child told the press for the first time, this morning at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, about the experience of transplanting part of his lung from him to his 5-year-old son, the first operation of this type in Italy, performed last January 17 in Bergamo by the team of Dr. Michele Colledan.

On February 21, the son – called ‘Mario’ today at the meeting with journalists to protect his identity and for his passion for the game ‘Super Mario Bros’ (he entered the operating room holding the puppet) – was been discharged and is doing well. “I don’t know how to thank what has been done – added the parent, very moved -. I can save a life alone: ​​this means that we cannot all save the world, but many lives can”. “Mario-he said again-knows what happened and only says that he must heal in order to return to living a normal life. His first wish was a Lego: he is a great fan. Obviously we gave it to him” .