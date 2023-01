«



I gave life to Lisa and Lisa gave me the chance to be reborn



». This is the loving thought of



Elena D’Amico, 54-year-old mother from Mornico al Serio



addressed to the daughter



twenty-four-year-old Lisa Simonetti who donated her marrow in May 2021



. More precisely, Lisa underwent a haematopoietic stem cell sampling at the Civil Hospitals of Brescia, allowing her mother to regenerate her diseased marrow.