Donating the umbilical cord is very important: here’s why and from what it saves

It is an unforgettable moment when the umbilical cord is cut. A painless instant and mother and child are “physically” separated

Until then, the umbilical cord it acted as a lifeline for your child, connecting him to the placenta and supplying oxygen and nutrient-rich blood, while also removing waste products. Once your baby is born, the cord will be cut: like this it will have served its purpose.

But did you know that even then your baby’s umbilical cord it could still save lives? This is a much debated topic, but certainly a current one on which it is important to find out more. The details.

A few numbers: what to know about the umbilical cord

Umbilical cord blood contains a special type of blood cellcalls hematopoietic stem cells. These cells are used to treat and cure blood disorders, immune deficiencies, metabolic diseases, and even some cancers.

Hematopoietic cells are considered immature cells and can develop into all types of blood cells, including white or red blood cells and platelets. Their flexibility makes them particularly suitable for transplants and useful if no adult donor is suitable for the patient or if the patient needs a transplant quickly.

Diseases treated by umbilical cord blood they are not very common, so the chances of any given child developing them are low, but they affect millions of people worldwide. That’s why the blood banks in Italywho are 18, ask for more attention on the subject.

In fact, the numbers of 21022 have been disclosed: just under 7,000 donationspari al 2.8% of hospital deliveries Italians used for the collection. Before the pandemic, that level was 3.8% in 2019, but it must be said that the drop in donations is also due to the drop in births: below 400,000 for the second year in a row.

Il blood left in the umbilical cord and placentaafter the birth of a child, contains special cells which could treat and even cure some serious diseases. Blood can be collected and stored, and that’s what many cord blood banks encourage parents to helpand, in case their child (or someone else in the family) develops one of these diseases in the future.

These cells can turn into any type of blood cell and can be used for transplants that can cure different diseases. Research is revealing more and more ways it can save lives. It is precious, almost magical, e absolutely worth it keep it. Doing so is completely safe for the baby and does not affect childbirth.

If a family has a known genetic problem that puts them at risk of developing a disease that could be treated with cord blood, then it makes sense to keep it for family use. But if that’s not the case, it makes more sense to give itbecause it is much more likely to be needed by another family.