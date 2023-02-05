“For the first time, organ donations in Italy exceeded 1,800 in one year, with a significant increase also in transplants: 3,887, the second best result ever. In 2022 there was an evident growing trend in organ and transplant donations, already reported in 2021, with a total recovery prior to Covid-19, placing Italy in the first places in Europe “.

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on the occasion of the presentation of the report on the donation and transplantation activity relating to 2022 prepared by the National Transplant Center. The director of the CNT, Massimo Cardillo, and the president of the ISS, Silvio Brusaferro, took part in the presentation.

The Minister recalled that there are still many patients waiting for a transplant and underlined the importance of continuing to invest in promoting the culture of donation, announcing that “This year National Organ and Tissue Donor Day will be held on Sunday, April 16”. On this occasion, the new annual campaign of the Ministry of Health will start, which represents one of the main moments of information and awareness for citizens.

In 2022 in Italy the donations eh transplants of organs, tissues and hematopoietic stem cells, this is what emerges from the 2022 report of the National Transplant Center – CNT. The National Health Service Transplant Network has confirmed the growth trend already shown in 2021, effectively completing the total recovery of activity levels prior to the Covid emergency, and in many cases marking the best performance absolute ever made by the national transplant system.

Italy is in third place in Europe for donations after Spain and France

Solid organ donations surpassed 1,800 (+3,7%)

Tuscany is the region with the highest donation rate (49.3%)

The increase in donations naturally also led to an increase in transplants: 3,887 (+2.5%)

Record of liver transplants 1,474 (+5.6%), and lung 138, (+17.9%)

Best result ever for bone marrow and hematopoietic stem cells: 329 actual donations were made (+9.7%) and 961 transplants (+3.1%).



Unfortunately still too many NOs, le declarations of will to the donation deposited in the Transplant Information System as at 31 December 2022 exceeded 14 and a half million: 72% consents and 28% oppositions.

