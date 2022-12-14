The woman entered a room in the Cantonal Hospital of Lucerne and with an apology had a newborn baby delivered to her by a new mother. The newborn was identified anus and safe in the woman’s house.

As absurd as it is disturbing episode in Switzerland where in the last few hours a woman entered the hospital, she pretended to be a nurse and thus managed to kidnap a newborn baby of just three days of life which he then took to his home.

The episode in the morning of today, Monday 12 December. In the maternity ward of the Cantonal Hospital of Lucerne, the capital of the canton of the same name in central-northern Switzerland. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the woman entered the ward early in the morning posing as a nurse. She here she entered a room and with an excuse she had a newborn baby delivered by her mother.

With the baby, the woman managed to get away from the room, from the ward and finally also from the hospital without anyone noticing.

Non-specialized doctors in hospitals and untitled nurses, the Nas report 165 health workers

When the alarm went off, the fake nurse had already disappeared but investigations were immediately launched to locate the kidnapper. Thanks to lightning investigations that made use of all the video from the hospital cameras, the police in a short time managed to reconstruct the stages of the kidnapping but above all to identify the woman.

In the afternoon, in fact, the agents broke into his residence where they found the same woman and also the kidnapped baby.

The fake nurse she was arrested while the little one was immediately taken back to the hospital where he was able to embrace mum and dad again

The Lucerne public prosecutor’s office assured that the child is in good health but, due to the ongoing proceedings, did not provide any other information on the circumstances, the people involved or the reason for the kidnapping.

The hospital for its part explained that it is awaiting the police report to establish what happened but that it has already taken the necessary safety measures to prevent similar episodes from happening again.