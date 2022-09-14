The prostheses, produced by Nexus, they are currently one of the most technologically advanced systems. A step forward compared to traditional myoelectric prostheses because they make it possible to make strong or delicate grips, allowing the user to move the thumb independently as well.

“We are very happy with the result of the operation and how Paola is facing this new phase of her life – commented Roberto Ariagno, director of theMaria Adelaide Orthopedic Workshop -. The hand now makes everyday gestures and an ever greater autonomy possible. “The prostheses Nexus they were designed on the basis of numerous data, measured and collected for anatomically proportioned limbs. The batteries can be recharged via a Usb cable.

Paola will have to face a training period, in Milan, at the Dat operating unit of the S. Maria Nascente Center, a structure specialized in the rehabilitation of the patient with an upper limb amputee.