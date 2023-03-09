The Champions League is like this, it’s the details that make the difference. We had to do more in the first half, we had chances that weren’t exploited to the fullest, then after that you make a mistake and concede goals. The disappointment is immensewe’re pissed off, now we need to look ahead, we still have the championship. What effect does AC Milan’s move on have on me? I’m happy for my teammates, it’s a great sign for Italian football but I’m proud of my choice to play for PSG. I’m part of this club, I feel completely inside, I haven’t had a second thought. As for the Champions League, unfortunately you miss a ball and concede a goal, you have to pay more attention, play it on details, unfortunately that’s how it went tonight”.
Champions League
Messi and Mbappé already out in the round of 16: 2-0 Bayern, PSG eliminated
10 HOURS AGO
Messi: “The World Cup is a joy! I dedicate the FIFA Awards to Seleccion”
Transfer market
The 5 deals you missed today (27/01)
01/27/2023 AT 21:52
Ligue 1
What a struggle PSG! Penalty in the 96th minute by Mbappé: 2-1 to Strasbourg
12/28/2022 AT 19:55