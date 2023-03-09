Game over. For the second consecutive year – the fifth time in the last seven editions – Paris Saint Germain have failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Even with the battery of stars, Golden Balls, phenomena and champions with astronomical contracts: this competition is confirmed as enchanted. After the 0-1 immediately in the first leg at the Parco dei Principi, Mbappè and his companions were called to conquer the Allianz Arena in Munich but instead they remedied another blow, sealing another failure that is very difficult to digest. If Donnarumma took the dock last year, this time it is a nonsense by Verratti that stuns Galtier’s men, called to make the change and who instead risks ending up soon to be ousted and replaced like Pochettino and all the other illustrious predecessors . And so on the evening in which Milan after 11 years returns to the magnificent 8 in Europe, Gigio Donnarumma chews bitter and finds himself analyzing another burning disappointment with the Paris shirt. This is his post-match analysis to the microphones of Sky Sport and Amazon Prime.

The Champions League is like this, it’s the details that make the difference. We had to do more in the first half, we had chances that weren’t exploited to the fullest, then after that you make a mistake and concede goals. The disappointment is immensewe’re pissed off, now we need to look ahead, we still have the championship. What effect does AC Milan’s move on have on me? I’m happy for my teammates, it’s a great sign for Italian football but I’m proud of my choice to play for PSG. I’m part of this club, I feel completely inside, I haven’t had a second thought. As for the Champions League, unfortunately you miss a ball and concede a goal, you have to pay more attention, play it on details, unfortunately that’s how it went tonight”.

