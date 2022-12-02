The giant viruses isolated in Siberia are not among the first infectious threats that after covid-19 could return to disrupt our world. We should rather worry about the antibiotic resistant germs, which we talked about last week, the thousands of coronaviruses that dwell in the bats of South-East Asia or the H5N1 avian flu virus that is decimating poultry farms all over the world. prompting the UK to ration eggs, and who recently killed a 38-year-old woman from Qinzhou in the southern province of Guangxi in China.