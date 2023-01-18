Broccoli is part of the Brassicaceae family also known as Cruciferae, or herbaceous plants that differentiate different climates and continents. In broccoli-based gastronomic preparations, the immature inflorescence is used.

They are also native to Asia Minor, more specifically in the area between Greece, Turkey, Syria and Cyprus. From there they were imported into Italy and, already in Roman times, eaten and appreciated. The nutritional values ​​are very good, as are their properties: broccoli is full of mineral salts among which we find: calcium, phosphorus, iron, sodium, potassium, magnesium, chlorine, fluorine, zinc; then we find a full of vitamins such as: C, B1, B2, PP, K and pro-vitamin A.

They are fat-free, contain little sugar and protein and have few calories (maximum 25 calories per 100 grams). They are further quite rich in water.

“Don’t eat broccoli”: beware, here are the consequences

Broccoli is usually well patient and has no characteristic contraindications. Even allergies, for example, are quite rare. Nevertheless there are cases in which it is good to pay greater attention to their consumption. Broccoli contains goitrogens, substances that overlap with the iodine metabolism can inhibit the activity of the thyroid, slowing down the formation of hormones in the most sensitive people.

Among the undesirable effects we also find blood thinning, in fact those who take anticoagulant drugs should carefully evaluate the amount of broccoli to be taken in their diet, as the raised measure of vitamin K can influence the action of the drug. Then people with severe renal insufficiency should pay attention to the consumption of broccoli due to the high potassium content.

In this case, however, it is important to observe the indications of the nephrologist. Consuming too many broccoli could cause intestinal discomfort such as bloating and meteorism. However, these effects are transient and will tend to disappear after a few hours. If you are not used to consuming these vegetables, it may be valid to include them in your diet, in order to “exercise” the intestine. In fact, let us remember that a short steam cooking makes sulforaphane to a greater extent bioavailable, which we have seen to be a very important substance for our health. On the contrary, extensive cooking would cause denaturation, therefore inactivation, therefore it would be better to avoid boiling broccoli for a long time since the nutritional content of these vegetables would be spoiled too much.