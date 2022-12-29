Home Health Don’t eat broccoli with dark chocolate. It’s unbelievable what can happen
by admin
Broccoli is among the plants whose inflorescences and not the leaves are eaten. They are consumed after cooking with which soups and soups are prepared. Nutritionists recommend steaming them because they do not lose healthy substances. A study published in “Science” discovered the broccoli molecule that fights tumors.

Don’t eat broccoli with dark chocolate. There are some foods that shouldn’t be eaten before bed. Broccoli has insoluble fibers that are difficult to digest. These substances transform the nocturnal rest into an unrefreshing moment. Even dark chocolate shouldn’t be eaten before going to bed. Contains the theobromine which causes insomnia because it accelerates the heartbeat. For this reason, the National Sleep Foundation recommends avoiding it right before going to bed. If they are eaten together they can cause difficulty falling asleep or frequent and prolonged awakenings.

Is broccoli good for the eyes? They contain, in very significant concentrations, two very important carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin. These carotenoids help prevent certain diseases affecting the retina and macula of the eye. In particular macular degeneration but also all those problems related to cataracts. Lutein and zeaxanthin counteract oxidative stress and for this reason they are very good for eyesight. Also in broccoli there is also beta-carotene which is a substance that our body converts into vitamin A which is also found in chocolate. This substance is very useful for eye health because it is part of the components of rhodopsin which is the compound found in the retina and allows the eye to be sensitive to light. Eye health can also be promoted by eating some precious substances found in other foods. In particular, it is recommended to take melon and apricots.

What to eat with broccoli? They go well with various vegetables. In particular, with potatoes they give life to a very tasty and nutritious side dish. They also become healthy with the addition of garlic and oil. They can be prepared in a pan but also in the oven. It is a dish that is served as a very delicious and very light main dish both for dinner and for a quick lunch. At the end, except in the evening hours, it can also be concluded with a piece of dark chocolate which is good for health. With potatoes you can also add a little chilli. To transform the dish and make it richer and tastier you can also add Taggiasca olives and anchovies. Always add extra virgin olive oil.

