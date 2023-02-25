Cane sugar is generated starting from a tropical plant native to Asia called sugar cane. We are talking about a perennial shrub scattered above all in Asia and America where a hot-humid and rainy climate encourages its growth. Its appearance, resembling that of bamboo, is shown in the form of a long stem and lanceolate leaves. During sugar production, the canes are cut off and the tops are removed. They are then defibrated and pressed with mechanical means until a juice is obtained which, following successive purification and crystallization processes, reaches the well-known granular form. The white variety is then created from raw cane sugar.

“Don’t eat brown sugar at all!”: crazy, that’s why

Let’s start by saying that brown sugar is no better than sugar made from beets. In fact, both contain sucrose, made up of one molecule of fructose and one of glucose. Let’s first see what the characteristics of whole cane sugar are: it contains multiple vitamins and minerals. Then it is gluten-free, it has cosmetic properties, because it includes glycolic acid.

Additionally it is antiseptic and a good exfoliator and anti acne. Another important thing is that this food removes dead cells and the outer layers of the skin. As far as the presence of vitamins and minerals is concerned, it must be remembered that to take an excellent quantity of them we should ingest a lot of sugar, something not to be done at any cost, due to the heat and contraindications. The contraindications of cane sugar must be accompanied, specifically, to the negative aspects of sugary substances. Those suffering from diabetes should pay close attention to consuming cane sugar. Being a sucrose, this substance is split into two constituents within our body, fructose and glucose.

The latter is absorbed by the body, just like white sugar. Therefore, it must be consumed in moderation. Let’s see the contraindications of cane sugar: not recommended for diabetics; contraindicated for those suffering from candidiasis, because Candida albicans, responsible for the infection, feeds on sucrose and proliferates. Finally, it is contraindicated for those suffering from obesity.