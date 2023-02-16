Beans are a great source of protein, fiber, unsaturated fatty acids or good fats, vitamins and minerals, especially iron. It’s a good substitute for meat, but sometimes it takes a really long time to cook them. For example, for dry ones, it takes 10 to 12 hours, between soaking and cooking. This thing leads people to buy canned ones directly, i.e. pre-cooked ones, so as to have a quicker meal. However, it must be said that dry ones are certainly better and healthier than canned ones. So you have to be careful when you eat them.

Don’t Eat Canned Beans: Here’s What Could Happen

Canned beans essentially retain almost the same nutritional composition as fresh legumes. Canned ones are scalded in boiling water and then sterilized. They are therefore not subjected to the possible aggression of parasites and bacteria, which we can instead find in fresh ones. Even the taste retains more or less the same flavor compared to the fresh ones. The only flaw is that these beans are kept in water and salt and this leads to a considerable increase in sodium, which could lead to serious problems, such as a sharp increase in blood pressure, kidney problems and also those affecting the cardiovascular.

To decrease this sodium it is essential to wash them well before eating them. In any case, read the label well, so as to avoid those with possible additives, salt and sugar added. In fact, there are brands that put less salt, sugar or monosodium glutamate in the product.

Finally, before buying a certain jar, it is better to check the place of cultivation, since some legumes can come from abroad. Eating Italian products is certainly better than foreign products, above all because there are so many differences, for example the great use of chemical substances, such as pesticides or other unnatural fertilizers, which are perhaps prohibited in Italy.