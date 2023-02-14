Simply open a box and it’s done: the canned tuna it is in fact a practical solution for all those who are in a hurry or who perhaps do not feel like cooking. But is it good or bad for our health?

The guidelines for healthy eating suggest that a portion of 50 g of preserved fish, thus referring to a small box small tuna in drained oil, it should be consumed about once a week for all those 2000 kcal diets; instead, for those of 1500 kcal the consumption is equal to zero times a week.

These limitations are due to salt: a small box, in fact, contains about 0.4 g of salt, corresponding to 10% of the dose of salt that can be introduced daily. At this point, however, let’s immediately debunk the myth of the cans which release metals that are truly dangerous to health in food. The contamination of food with toxic and harmful substances is completely under the control of the’EFSA (European Food Safety Agency).

There are certainly limits to be respected by law that have been developed with technologies that prevent the passage of the substances contained in the can to the food. Speaking instead of contraindications let’s say that in a healthy subject, fresh or canned tuna, is considered essential for a balanced diet, provided it is of good quality. The Omega 3 present in it manage to raise the levels of HDL cholesterolhelping to improve circulation and prevent various strokes and heart attacks.