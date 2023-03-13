Il fennel it is a delicious, very versatile and crunchy vegetable that is characterized by its pleasantly intense aroma. It is part of the Apiceae family, i.e. the same as carrots, coriander and cumin; its horticultural cultivation even seems to date back to 1500and is probably native toAsia Minor but widespread in all temperate areas of Europe. AND

In Italy it develops particularly in the central-southern area thanks to the not too low temperature and for this reason it is present on the tables in the winter months from October to April. Fennels are really widely used in the kitchen, especially in all light and detox diets.

I fennel are composed for the 90% from water and have a very low calorie content, just think that 100 grams of fennel contains approximately only 31 calories. They are also totally free of any fat, making them particularly suitable for those following a diet low calorie dietalso thanks to their satiating power given by the very good intake of fibres.

Fennel also contains an excellent amount of minerals such as calcium and phosphorus which are particularly useful for strengthening bones and preventing tiredness, but the most present is certainly potassium; however, it also contains vitamins A, C and some of group B and is fairly rich in flavonoids.

It is a very well-known vegetable, above all for its innumerable “miraculous” effects: it is useful in solving digestive problems, providing a diuretic-detoxifying and carminative action in the case of intestinal problems or even helping to alleviate the annoying sense of abdominal swelling.

An important thing to say, however, concerns i semi of fennel which, despite their richness and overall benefits, can be potentially dangerous and harmful to our health. The cause is the presence, even if in minimal quantities, of estragole, a substance defined as carcinogenic, but the effects are possible only with an excessive intake through decoctions which are based on fennel seeds.

Estragole aside, the fennel however, it does not present particular contraindications, except in the case in which there is an intolerance to the substances present inside the seeds, in this case it could in fact cause irritation and hyperacidity caused by the essential oil; also for this reason, the use of fennel is not recommended during the pregnancy and breastfeeding.