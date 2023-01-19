Home Health “Don’t eat these foods”: be careful, they raise cholesterol
Cholesterol, as we well know, is a fat that we find in the blood which is mostly generated in a straight line by the body and a smaller part is inserted through the diet. In physiological measures, cholesterol is essential for the regular functioning of the body, but it must be measured to monitor that the situation does not change because an excess can have harmful effects on our body.

To monitor blood cholesterol levels, it is sufficient to carry out a normal blood sample through which the quantities of total cholesterol are analyzed. The values ​​are expressed in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) and are associated with different degrees of cardiovascular risk: it is desirable to have low levels of total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol, but high levels of HDL cholesterol. If a high cholesterol level is confirmed, there can be many causes, in particular being overweight, a wrong and high-fat diet, smoking and a very sedentary lifestyle.

“Don’t eat these foods”: be careful, they raise cholesterol

Precisely for this reason, in order to be able to keep cholesterol under control, experts remind us to especially limit the animal fats present in condiments such as butter, lard, cream. Here are several suggestions of foods to be eaten in moderation. We find as first courses the so-called offal such as liver, brain, kidneys, sausages with a high content of saturated fat. Pii we have sausages and preserved meats in general should be eaten as little as possible not only as a good cardiovascular precaution but also for the prevention of tumors.

The guidelines remind not to exceed 50 grams per week. There are also no discounts for foods rich in saturated fats such as sausages, cheeses, whether it’s pecorino, spreadable cheese or Parmesan, and eggs. As for dairy products, prefer skimmed or moderately skimmed milk, low-fat yogurt. Then you have to avoid saturated vegetable oils: palm and rapeseed. Alcoholic beverages should also be eliminated, mainly in cases of hypercholesterolemia associated with hypertriglyceridemia.

Half a glass of red wine with a meal is, on the other hand, usually allowed due to its antioxidant effect: finally, simple sugars such as glucose, sucrose and industrial fructose must be avoided or at least limited as much as possible.

