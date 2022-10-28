Il high cholesterol it is a disease that affects more and more patients, regardless of gender and age. The causes are mainly two: an incorrect and unbalanced diet, rich in fats or lipids or a genetic factor. In fact, vertical transmissions of diseases such as bad diabetes have increased exponentially. Doctors generally distinguish between two types of diabetes: good and bad, also known as LDL.

What the experts they recommend, in the first instance, to change the eating style. In fact, this could be an excellent countermeasure to be adopted to counter the advance of this pathology. What we introduce into our body can be our friend or our bitter enemy: in fact there are foods that are able to increase the level of cholesterol in our blood and others, however, are able to lower them. Let’s see what they are together.

The foods to be preferred if we suffer from this pathology are mainly the legumesthe verdure eh cereals. Foods of plant origin are, in many cases, an excellent choice to make to bring well-being to our body, regardless of the pathology we suffer from. To these vegetables, it would be good to pair lean meats or fish. The pesce, the nutritionists advise, it should also be consumed up to three times a week by patients suffering from hypercholesterolemia. Obviously, fried food should be banned as much as possible: it is better to prefer alternative cooking such as steamed or grilled.

Vegetables and legumes are foods that we can also eat every day, without any limitations except in the way of dressing them. Indeed, experts advise us to use very little oil, but preferably the extra virgin olive oil, and also a few spices. Another food that has shown itself to be our great ally is the fruit. This should never be missing on our tables, as it is able to satiate us without bringing a large amount of calories.

These foods have the great ability to keep us from introducing large amounts of calories and, at the same time, help us reduce risks. cardiovascular due to the antioxidants and vitamins they contain. In fact, they work by keeping cholesterol levels in our blood vessels under control. In addition, they take care of disposing of all the fatty substances that normally, in the case of a patient suffering from hypercholesterolemiawould settle on the walls of the arteries causing atherosclerotic plaques which are the main cause of strokes and myocardial infarctions.