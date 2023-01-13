Among the foods most loved by people, we certainly find cheese. However, as not many people know, it also hurts quite a bit and is unhealthy. Obviously, there are those that are more harmful and those that are less, especially based on the levels of cholesterol they contain. These foods, quite fatty, should be eaten with caution by everyone, but especially people with heart disease or high cholesterol.

Cheeses are dairy products, obtained from milk and contain high amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol. This fat depends on the processing of the milk, the level of skimming and the animal origin. Even the lighter ones need to be limited to a few dishes a week.

“Don’t eat this cheese!”: be careful, it’s very bad

The cheeses, obviously that are less harmful are those with a low fat content. Cheeses are divided according to fat content. Those with more than 42% fat content are considered full-fat cheeses, those between 42% and 20% are semi-fat cheeses, while low-fat cheeses have a fat content less than 20%.

Among the very fat ones we find rabiola, a typical cheese of Piedmont and is produced with goat’s milk and cow’s milk. Many people like it especially spread on bread. However, it must be said that rabiola is very fat and therefore you shouldn’t eat too much of it, especially if you are on a diet and want to lose weight. is only 100 grams of product bring 333 calories and contain 33 grams of fat and 6 grams of protein while carbohydrates are very few.

Fats are mainly saturated, so you have to be very careful and not overdo it, since these types of fats clog the vascular arteries and therefore can also lead to cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis or stroke.

Obviously, however, it must be specified that small quantities of these foods, whether they are fat or lean, are not bad. The problem appears when you go overboard with quantities, a bit like with all things.