Cooked ham is one of the most famous cured meats in Italy, one of those products that everyone has tried at least once in their life. It has always accompanied the lives of Italians, it is recognizable abroad because it is appreciated all over the world, even if here it is always viewed with suspicion, as a product of inferior quality. Today we will see when you shouldn’t eat cooked ham.

Don’t eat this cooked ham! Here’s what happens, watch out

You must not eat ham that without an expiration date gives off a smell 5 minutes after opening the package. Anything with an acidic scent must also be thrown away. It should not be consumed even when the slices are dry or sticky. It is possible to encounter intoxications but also sepsis, even lethal. Listeria causes nausea, vomiting and even causes meningitis.

The bacteria that lead to Listeriosis persist in the cold. That’s why you should always stick to the expiration date. Botulism is a serious infection caused by a toxin. It develops in the absence of oxygen and is broken down by nitrites and nitrates in industry. It is essential to respect the date because there are natural cured meats that require maximum care. Watch out for unpleasant and pungent odors resembling those of raw, rancid or boar meat. In such cases there are various manufacturing defects as a negative effect. In certain situations they can also be rediscovered due to a bad property of the meat.

As far as signals are concerned, the tones of gray, brown, black or green must be of concern. They are characteristic of a ham that has gone bad. Also watch for mold stains because it can generate mycotoxins. In such cases, mold-covered ham should not be smelled for any reason. It should not be consumed because there is a risk of taking ochratoxin A. It is a mycotoxin which is virtually risky for human health. It is produced from various mushrooms. Therefore cooked ham is an important food but at the same time it should be avoided in these conditions.