The Ministry of Health has the task of safeguarding our health. Being aware of what we eat is important to prevent some risks that could arise from eating bad or expired foods. Precisely for this reason, the Ministry of Health tries to guarantee people safe food and withdrawing those that could cause potential risks to our health. In fact, some batches of meat that were not safe have been withdrawn lately. Let’s see what they are and why they were withdrawn.

A new alert from the Ministry of Health was issued on 17 February. We are talking about the BOV.AD.PMT GARLIC G200SKIN BIT – PIEDMONT FASSONE BIT of the CASCINA LA MARCHESA – FEZZA FRATELLI brand. The product is marketed by FACCIA FRATELLI SRL and the trademark of the manufacturer’s plant is IT C716K CE, which is located in VIA L. EINAUDI 28 – 12073 CEVA (CN). The format that has been withdrawn is 200 grams.

The lots that have been withdrawn have the following deadlines:

664595 (25-03-2023)

663284 – 664253 – 664593 (20-03-2023 / 24-03-2023 / 25-03-2023)

664597 (25-03-2023)

These lots were recalled because the wrong expiry date was set during the labeling phase. Indeed, the products will not expire in March but in February.

The expiration dates are therefore:

664595 (25-02-2023)

663284 – 664253 – 664593 (20-02-2023 / 24-02-2023 / 25-02-2023)

664597 (25-02-2023)

Precisely in the warnings on the product label, it is written not to eat expired meat. This is because it can lead to very serious health risks. In many cases, out-of-date meat looks and smells funny and can contain harmful bacteria that can cause food poisoning. The symptoms can be mild, but also quite severe such as vomiting, stomach cramps, fever and headache.

If you really can’t help but eat that type of expired meat, check it carefully and cook it very well, until all juices are hot and steaming. In any case, however, it is not recommended to use them, so it is better to check the expiration dates before buying a particular product.