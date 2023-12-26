Home » “Don’t fill yourself with drugs.” Expert advice
“Don’t fill yourself with drugs.” Expert advice

Covid and influenza ruin Natale for a million Italians

The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but for many Italians, this year’s festivities have been ruined by the relentless spread of Covid and influenza. The number of contagions continues to rise, prompting experts to issue a stern warning to the public.

“The best parties are undoubtedly spent enjoying the company of friends and relatives. But if you have flu symptoms, let’s stay at home: let’s not ruin the holidays for others,” said Pier Luigi Lopalco, a professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, in an interview with beraking latest news Salute.

Lopalco emphasized the importance of taking responsibility for one’s health and considering the well-being of others. “Meeting other people when you are suffering from any respiratory infectious disease is not a heroic act. It is imprudent for oneself and for others,” he said. He also highlighted the risk of complications from viral diseases, even for young and healthy individuals.

The spread of the flu poses a serious threat to public health, and by disregarding symptoms and engaging in social activities, individuals inadvertently contribute to the transmission of the virus. “By walking around with the flu, inevitably, no matter how careful we are, we spread the infection,” Lopalco warned.

As the holiday season approaches, it is essential for individuals to prioritize their health and the well-being of their loved ones. By staying home and seeking medical attention when necessary, people can help mitigate the impact of respiratory infectious diseases and prevent further spread within the community.

