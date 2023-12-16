Home » Don’t Forget That A NEW Disney Ticket Deal Starts TODAY!
Don’t Forget That A NEW Disney Ticket Deal Starts TODAY!

Disneyland fans, listen up!

Disneyland during the holidays

If you’ve been eying a Disneyland vacation but need a way to save some cash on the trip, this is one new ticket deal you won’t want to miss. And it starts TODAY!

This new ticket deal is for Southern California Residents only. For For $225, residents will receive three one-park-per-day tickets to be used on separate visits beginning January 2nd, 2024 through June 2nd, 2024.

Disneyland

These are some pretty massive savings! A one-park-per-day ticket usually costs around $104 to $194, but with this deal, it only costs you $75. However, the tickets are only valid Monday through Thursday and are only available for those who reside in the 90000 through 93599 ZIP codes.

Sleeping Beauty Castle

Genie+ and park hopper upgrades are also available for an additional fee when you purchase this ticket. This is currently the best multi-day deal offered for locals since Magic Key sales are still paused.

Cars Land during the holidays

As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disneyland news!

Check out the all-new parade coming to Disneyland in 2024!

Are you planning to take advantage of this ticket deal? Tell us in the comments!

