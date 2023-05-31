Don’t give up happy hour because you’re on a diet: follow these little tips to continue having an aperitif

Why would you skip happy hour when you’re on a diet? Just follow these tips and you can continue having an aperitif.

Now that the beautiful days are coming, the desire to meet up for a drink with friends for an aperitif also returns. Maybe outdoors, whether it’s in a bar or at home, little changes. A glass of wine, a glass of prosecco, a beer or a soft drink should be accompanied by some snacks.

It’s a pity that it’s the figure that pays the price, and considering that the swimsuit test awaits us soon, we often give up on this relaxing moment of the day to avoid accumulating extra pounds. We can finally stop worrying unnecessarily.

Thanks to these little tips we will be able to continue having an aperitif without problems and without any sense of guilt, just knowing choose the right foods and we will no longer have to give up fun and a moment of leisure in company.

Tips for not taking a pound with aperitifs

You love happy hour and you wouldn’t want to give it up but Libra has recently made you understand the opposite. How to do? If aperitif time is essential for you and you don’t want to deprive yourself of it for the world, you need to know that finally, by following a few simple tips that we are about to reveal to you, you won’t have to do it again.

For many, happy hour has become a real lifestyle. Especially for the youngest age group, those who have not yet started a family, it is a fundamental ritual after a stressful working day. Gathering with friends or colleagues for a drink and dinner before returning home is a very common practice.

Except that one of the drawbacks is that in these aperitifs where you really can find everything to eat you risk gaining weight visibly. So let’s find out what are the tips to not gain weight.

1) Choose well what to drink. The first thing to check is to choose well what to drink. Alcohol and sugar are both enemies of the figure, so instead of a tasty and refreshing mojito we choose a glass of wine or prosecco.

2) Go for veggies. The aperitif buffets are often full of everything. Better then to opt for vegetables. A dip or pickles can be a great solution. Otherwise green light to pan-fried or steamed vegetables.

3) Avoid carbohydrates. Pizza, potatoes and pasta are to be avoided if we don’t want to gain weight also because if eaten late at night they are more difficult to dispose of. At the limit we choose a rice salad or we prefer bresaola or turkey with rocket and a few flakes of parmesan.

4) Avoid fried foods and snacks. Peanuts, chips and peanuts make you very thirsty and create water retention, so let’s avoid them.

5) Pay attention to the quantities. Finally, the simplest advice is to pay attention to the quantities. In a distracted way it is in fact possible to consume more food than necessary, so even if we are distracted we avoid filling our plate two or three times in a row.