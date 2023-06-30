Don’t miss these Market Access events! | HEALTH ADHOC
Don’t miss these Market Access events!
Heidelberg – The ALBVVG is passed, the GKV-FinStG leads to significant AMNOG changes, EU-HTA is just around the corner. Reason enough to undergo extensive further training in Market Access this year.
The annual health policy conference, Pharma Trends, on November 13th and 14th, prepares you for the topics for 2024 and helps you to plan your financial year.
You need input earlier? Then I recommend these training courses:
EU-HTA – the countdown is on! On August 22, 2023 The new delivery bottleneck law (ALBVVG) – what’s coming? On September 12, 2023
I would be happy to advise you: Dr. Henriette Wolf-Klein
