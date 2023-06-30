Don’t miss these Market Access events! | HEALTH ADHOC

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 09:50

FORUM Institute for Management GmbH

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Don’t miss these Market Access events!

Heidelberg – The ALBVVG is passed, the GKV-FinStG leads to significant AMNOG changes, EU-HTA is just around the corner. Reason enough to undergo extensive further training in Market Access this year.

The annual health policy conference, Pharma Trends, on November 13th and 14th, prepares you for the topics for 2024 and helps you to plan your financial year.

www.pharma-trends.de

You need input earlier? Then I recommend these training courses:

EU-HTA – the countdown is on! On August 22, 2023 The new delivery bottleneck law (ALBVVG) – what’s coming? On September 12, 2023

I would be happy to advise you: Dr. Henriette Wolf-Klein

h.w[email protected], www.forum-institut.de/market-access

To the press folder: FORUM Institute for Management GmbH

Login:

News

Seek

The press folder

Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC

Anna to Holly

Senior Media Sales Manager

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email

network

Specialist information

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court of Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery difficulties, errors in content or text, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: [email protected] URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

