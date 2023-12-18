As the temperatures drop and winter sets in, many people rely on home heating to stay warm during the night. However, recent studies have shown that keeping the radiators turned on at night can have harmful effects on the body.

Experts suggest that there is a specific temperature at which the radiators should be set in order to ensure both heat and savings. According to IlCiriaco.it, before going to bed, people should make a specific gesture to set the radiators at the right temperature. By doing so, they will not only feel the difference in their comfort but also avoid putting their health at risk.

The harmful effects of keeping the heaters turned on at night have been highlighted in various news outlets, including MilanoToday.it and Sky Tg24. It is important for people to understand these potential risks and make adjustments to their heating habits for their overall well-being.

In addition to the potential health risks, there is also the factor of energy consumption and cost. It has been emphasized that setting the radiators at the correct temperature can help to ensure both warmth and energy savings.

As winter continues, it is crucial for individuals to prioritize their health and well-being by making informed decisions about their home heating habits. By taking the necessary steps to adjust the temperature of their radiators before going to bed, they can ensure a comfortable and safe environment without compromising their health.

