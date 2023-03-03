It’s here! The Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival has officially kicked off.

We’re at the festival LIVE checking everything out, including all the great food and drinks. We already have some opinions on what everyone should try out, so here’s our absolute best of the fest list!

Smoked Honey-Habanero Chicken Wings at Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo

The Smoked Honey-Habanero Chicken Wings are DELICIOUS. You get four decent-sized wings with a habanero seasoning that brings both sweet and spicy flavors to the mixwhich is a flavor combo win. There’s even a hint of lime flavor, too. They’re also crispy on the outside, but tender on the inside.

Blueberry-Buttermilk Pie at Berry Patch

If you love sweets, don’t miss out on this booth. Particularly, though the Blueberry-Buttermilk Pie is a standout! It has a delicious fresh blueberries in it, and has the right combo of sweet and tart. The crust is DELICIOUS.

Glazed BBQ Pork Belly at LA Style

The Glazed BBQ Pork Belly with furikake-togarashi mac salad might be our TOP pick for best food of the festival. The meat is sweet and tender and falls apart so easily. The macaroni salad also makes a nice cool side dish.

Buffalo Mac and Cheese at Paradise Garden Grill

Okay, so here’s the thing: the Buffalo Mac and Cheese is a new plant-based option, and it’s some of the BEST mac and cheese we’ve had. It’s topped with roasted buffalo cauliflower, ranch, and a carrot and celery salad. We had our doubts about the vegan cheese in this, but we were really surprised!

Like a Lemon-Raspberry Pie Churro at Terran Treats

Another new item knocked it out of the park for us. It’s the Like a Lemon-Raspberry Pie Churro, which is a raspberry-flavored spiral churro topped with a lemon and marshmallow glaze and pie crust crumbles. We’re not always big fans of spiral churros here, but this one was a real winner. It’s served warm and was like eating a pie and cinnamon roll all in one treat.

Artichoke Pizzetta at I Heart Artichokes

The Artichoke Pizetta is made with Artichoke & Roasted Garlic Cream Cheese with Sun-dried Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, and Lemon Olive Oil-drizzled Micro Greens. We LOVED the flavors of this. It also had a PERFECT crust — crunchy on the outside, but soft int he center.

The festival runs through April 25th. Although the focus IS on food and drinks, you’ll also find plenty of fun activities and entertainment throughout the entire event. So if you’re planning on attending, ENJOY.

