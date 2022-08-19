The episode took place on August 17, starring Andi Nganso, a doctor of Cameroonian origins

«On the night of August 17, while I was on duty at the first aid point in Lignano (Udine), I immediately racist verbal violence fiercest of my life and I decided, in consultation with my lawyer, to file a complaint ».

He writes it on Facebook Andi Nganso, a doctor of Cameroonian origin who works in the structure of the seaside resort of Udine. “I want to be able to share – explains the doctor – that the need to do so is not linked to the desire for purely personal justice, but is the need to manifest an act of resistance to hatred and racism that not only exist in this country but that become strong when the proximity to an election date it suggests that certain positions will be protected ”.