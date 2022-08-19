Home Health “Don’t touch me, you’re black”, doctor attacked by a patient at the hospital in Lignano L’audio- Corriere TV
Health

“Don’t touch me, you’re black”, doctor attacked by a patient at the hospital in Lignano L’audio- Corriere TV

by admin
“Don’t touch me, you’re black”, doctor attacked by a patient at the hospital in Lignano L’audio- Corriere TV

The episode took place on August 17, starring Andi Nganso, a doctor of Cameroonian origins

«On the night of August 17, while I was on duty at the first aid point in Lignano (Udine), I immediately racist verbal violence fiercest of my life and I decided, in consultation with my lawyer, to file a complaint ».

He writes it on Facebook Andi Nganso, a doctor of Cameroonian origin who works in the structure of the seaside resort of Udine. “I want to be able to share – explains the doctor – that the need to do so is not linked to the desire for purely personal justice, but is the need to manifest an act of resistance to hatred and racism that not only exist in this country but that become strong when the proximity to an election date it suggests that certain positions will be protected ”.

August 19, 2022 – Updated August 19, 2022, 12:01 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Peak infections in children increases the risk of Mis-C syndrome - Medicine

You may also like

Survival action “Hell is Others”

Nobody knows, but here’s why you should eat...

Talia is born in Pisa, the spin-off of...

【Composition Hall】Sky | Sun | Warm | Sky

Schlein: “I shudder when Salvini proposes compulsory conscription...

Talia is born in Pisa, the spin-off of...

Apple discovers two security holes. Update software available

Liver Diseases, Discoveries of Widespread Hidden Causes –...

The music that goes around: twenty years of...

Join the QuakeCon festivities and play five classic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy