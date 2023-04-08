Column: This is how it works: Don’t worry, you won’t gain weight at Easter!
After the goose at Christmas, chocolate and nougat eggs are already following. And the plan was to finally slim down in the spring. Our columnist knows all this, but can give you hope.
One thing in advance: Don’t believe all the headlines that suggest that you simply “have to fight back” with a lot of exercise, that Easter is the new Christmas, so to speak, and you lose ten kilos in three days through all the eating, through all the sweets gain weight.
Neither Christmas nor Easter are a danger, it’s the 350 days before and after. It’s the basic attitude towards eating, it’s the lack of exercise, it’s the lack of sleep, many drink too little, especially water, and: sugar consumption in Germany is clearly too high! On average, the German consumes almost 34 kilos of sugar per year. On top of that, there are sugar additives such as honey, glucose and fructose in juices and canned fruit. That’s another ten kilos on top.
So it’s no wonder that Germany is getting fatter. Almost every second person in our country has too much on their ribs, and the trend is rising. But again: all this is not the problem of the holidays. It’s our problem all year round.
Start now!
These are not necessarily reassuring figures. And maybe you have long since decided to lose weight, to get fitter, spring is basically perfect for the start of a new life. Don’t let yourself be thrown off course, please don’t have a guilty conscience either!
Feel free to feast, and of course there is nothing to be said against a chocolate egg. My motto is: the dose makes the poison! And a chocolate egg has never made anyone sick. Lots of them, and over a long period of time though.
However, if you exercise enough and pay attention to your diet, you will hardly have a problem with your weight. And if you haven’t started yet, you should start now. And nothing is more effective for losing weight and becoming healthier than running. You don’t have to research where the best gym is. Put on your running shoes, pants, top, jacket, and you’re out! At Easter, the weather is usually supposed to be wonderful, what’s holding you back?
Book tip: “More Power. Run free!” (Advertisement)
From overweight chain smoker to marathon runner – a success story
Only running can do that!
Science says that there is hardly any sport that is as effective. Running is not only what drives us naturally, it is above all a very holistic form of movement. That’s why it doesn’t take much time to burn off some calories. For example, a 150-pound runner who runs an average of 6:30 minutes per kilometer, which is a fairly slow pace, loses almost 400 calories in 30 minutes. Training on the cross trainer in the studio has about the same effect, because the cross trainer is practically nothing different when it comes to the form of movement.
But the main difference is that there is no fresh air, no experience of feeling the power of nature. Especially in spring, the awakening of the plants is a real motivation boost!
By the way, if you ride the bike for the same amount of time, you only use a little more than half the calories. Our example runner uses up around 300 calories when swimming and only 140 when walking. So if you are purely concerned with calorie consumption, be sure to lace up your running shoes.
Short biography of Mike Kleiß
Mike Kleiß has been doing sports since he was a child. “Those who exercise achieve more” is his motto in life. Running was always his favorite topic. For seven years he has been running between 15 and 20 kilometers almost every day, often in marathons and sometimes in ultra marathons. So far, our columnist has published two books on running. He is the founder and CEO of Communication agency GOODWILLRUN. Mike Kleiss lives with his family in Hamburg and Cologne. He writes about running here every Thursday.
Good for the soul
Sometimes you just need a little motivation to stick to your New Year’s resolutions. The Easter holidays are of course often found food for the weaker self. The family is there, everything is very comfortable, then suddenly you’re just too weak. But it is important to defeat the bastard, especially on the holidays. Staying in the (running) routine. Because after a run there is hardly anything better than “treating yourself”.
Those who stick with it will be immensely proud of themselves. Anyone who sticks to the plan to lose weight permanently and healthily is unlikely to become a “victim” of the yo-yo effect. And exactly this motivation from within is the best for the soul, for the head. Because our brain stores: I can do anything! Just everything! That’s how it works! And a wonderful and happy Easter to you all.
Read all of Mike Kleiß’s columns here.