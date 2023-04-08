Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

After the goose at Christmas, chocolate and nougat eggs are already following. And the plan was to finally slim down in the spring. Our columnist knows all this, but can give you hope.

One thing in advance: Don’t believe all the headlines that suggest that you simply “have to fight back” with a lot of exercise, that Easter is the new Christmas, so to speak, and you lose ten kilos in three days through all the eating, through all the sweets gain weight.

Neither Christmas nor Easter are a danger, it’s the 350 days before and after. It’s the basic attitude towards eating, it’s the lack of exercise, it’s the lack of sleep, many drink too little, especially water, and: sugar consumption in Germany is clearly too high! On average, the German consumes almost 34 kilos of sugar per year. On top of that, there are sugar additives such as honey, glucose and fructose in juices and canned fruit. That’s another ten kilos on top.

So it’s no wonder that Germany is getting fatter. Almost every second person in our country has too much on their ribs, and the trend is rising. But again: all this is not the problem of the holidays. It’s our problem all year round.

Start now!

These are not necessarily reassuring figures. And maybe you have long since decided to lose weight, to get fitter, spring is basically perfect for the start of a new life. Don’t let yourself be thrown off course, please don’t have a guilty conscience either!

Feel free to feast, and of course there is nothing to be said against a chocolate egg. My motto is: the dose makes the poison! And a chocolate egg has never made anyone sick. Lots of them, and over a long period of time though.

However, if you exercise enough and pay attention to your diet, you will hardly have a problem with your weight. And if you haven’t started yet, you should start now. And nothing is more effective for losing weight and becoming healthier than running. You don’t have to research where the best gym is. Put on your running shoes, pants, top, jacket, and you’re out! At Easter, the weather is usually supposed to be wonderful, what’s holding you back?