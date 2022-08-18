“DOOM 64” (DOOM 64) is currently running a one-week limited-time free event on the Epic Games store. Just log in to the EGS platform and go to the store page to receive the game and save it to the collection forever.

“Doom 64” is the first-generation enhanced version of the Nintendo 64 console in 1997. The background still focuses on the demon outbreak at the UAC Mars Research Institute. Players will once again return to UAC to embark on a lonely journey, the task is to find the devil mother and prevent hell from invading again.

Another free gift from the Epic Games Store this week is an exclusive “Boom Fighter” bundle for Rumbleverse, Iron Galaxy’s battle royale that only came out this year, and features melee combat as its main focus.

DOOM 64 | Buy & Download Now on the Epic Games Store

Play Rumbleverse™ for Free – The Boom Fighter Content Pack – Epic Games Store