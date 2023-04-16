Döpfner’s reinterpretation of the word “sorry” – health check

After Ms. Horn suggested an “apology” from her boss to save the honor of her boss Mathias Döpfner and the “excellent journalists at BILD”, he now has her in BILD delivered under the heading “True”.. Or rather, what he means by that:

“I don’t know about you – I don’t always manage to use the right tone of voice when writing private messages. When I’m angry or very happy, my phone becomes a lightning rod. I then sometimes send words that are said or typed ‘in the wrong’ to people I trust very much. Because I assume the recipient knows what is meant. And because I can’t or don’t want to imagine anyone passing these words on to anyone else. But that has now happened. There are many lessons to be learned from this. I did this. One of them remains the idea of ​​’freedom of thought’.”

Mathias Döpfner, one of us who sometimes doesn’t write “in the right tone”. That will certainly be the case from time to time, but that doesn’t get to the heart of the matter, and of course it shouldn’t get to it either. Döpfner sees no reason to think about his attitudes, he just wants to change his communication behavior. I didn’t even know that “sorry” meant something like that. It seems that Mathias Döpfner means something like “self-acquittal”. He could have put the short text under the heading “So and so”.

So in the future he wants to be more careful with his news, not with his impure judgments. In this respect, it is unlikely that in a few years’ time a text message will appear from him to Ms. Horn, in which he instructs her to suggest an “apology” from him in BILD and to prepare a corresponding text. But that would probably be superfluous, the two of them understand each other blindly, a relationship of trust, like it used to be with Julian, who is now angry.

“It was always part of the Springer media empire’s business model to violate human dignity,” wrote Süddeutsche yesterday on page three. How should anything change if the mindset of the Springer press remains free of moral scruples? After all, one would not expect any inner contemplation from Trump, if from him again Men’s talk in changing rooms becomes public. And who would believe that the “right note” was only exceptionally not hit?