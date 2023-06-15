Doria: «With the new hospitals, it makes no sense to invest in Brotzu». Agus: «Paralyzed investments, crime against public health»

The clash over healthcare in Sardinia ignites after the resolution on the construction of new hospitals and the statements made today by the councilor Carlo Doria, according to which «it makes no sense to invest in Brtozu».

«The last resolution – attacks the group leader of the Progressives in the Regional Council Francesco And – it’s a crime against public health, a hostile act against patients and staff. Never read so much nonsense as those contained in the councilor’s latest statements a few hours after his escape from confrontation with the unions in the demonstration under his department “.

The resolution, urges the opposition exponent, “it will paralyze the investments already planned to start from scratch, as confirmed by the words of Doria himself. And it will lead to wasting resources, causing existing hospitals to decay and making patient care increasingly difficult.”

Still: “While waiting to build new healthcare cathedrals that are not even sketchy today, the Sardinians are forced to give up treatment or to be treated in the structures of the continent. The emergency rooms close, unappreciated doctors and nurses flee ».

Agus does not believe in the “rapid” times promised by the Giunta, «the reality of the facts shows how all the spending in their hands is inexorably at a standstill. And the times of the same resolution also say it: three years to write four sheets of sterile intentions, entrusting the competence to Ares, which today cannot even deliberate effectively because it lacks a top figure, the medical director ».

Agus then denounces the situation of a health system that “falls apart”, transplants, oncology, thalassemia and announces the request for an urgent debate on these issues in the Regional Council.

THE ASSESSOR’S WORDS

Charles Doria today, speaking of the resolution, he said that «there is time and money to build the new hospitals, it is only necessary to identify the areas». If possible “public, to avoid wasting time on purchases or expropriations”.

«The hospitals that we have identified – added the commissioner – are necessary, they serve to give citizens modern and efficient healthcare». The funds are there too, now “we must immediately start with the service conferences and identify the suitable areas, by the beginning of August we should deliver the feasibility studies, then the phase of the design tenders will start”.

Finally, on the Brotzu of Cagliari: «All the tenders must be remodulated, that is blocked and revised», including those «already started as part of the project which envisages a new technological plate». Why “there is no reason to invest in a structure that would be destined for something else».

THE EVENT

Today trade unions, doctors, nurses, oss and even trainees in white coats went to protest in front of the regional health department. Sardinia also joined the mobilization which involved 39 squares throughout Italy.

The main issues reported: patients forced to go to the emergency doctor for a prescription because there is no pediatrician, few beds, few nurses and doctors, radiotherapy that forces patients to travel 200 kilometers or even to take a plane.

“Councillor – he was shouted into the megaphone – we ask the Region for a shot of dignity”.

«Scientific studies – he explains Fabrizio Anedda, Nursind regional coordinator – they say the right ratio of patients to nurses is one to six. In Sardinia we are on average one in thirteen. And sometimes it even reaches one in twenty. It is a situation that can only be reflected in the mortality rates ».

«The public health situation in Sardinia is at a red alert level, on all fronts – the words of Fausto Durante, regional secretary of the CGIL -. Waiting lists with infinite times, hospitals and health facilities without vehicles and personnel, surgical interventions scheduled and postponed almost without notice, reorganization plans announced and never implemented, users and patients lacking certainty and continuity in assistance and performance: the right to health and access to treatment is not guaranteed. We are in the bankruptcy of the regional health policy and the management of health companies ».

(Unioneonline/L)

