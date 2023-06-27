Dormouse 2023: what’s up with the farmer’s rule? | >

Status: 06/26/2023 11:45 a.m

On the day of the dormouse on June 27th, many are looking forward to the weather. According to the farmer’s rule, this should remain the case in the following weeks. Reliable prediction or nonsense? And what does the rodent have to do with it?

“The weather on Dormouse Day may stay for another seven weeks,” says a well-known farmer’s rule. Or also: “If the dormouse is wet, it rains non-stop.” The proverbial fear is that rain does not bode well for the summer. On the other hand, if the sun is shining, July and August should be warm and dry. But is that really true?

When is dormouse?

Dormouse has always had a fixed date, June 27th. Until the 16th century, however, the dormouse day referred to the weather conditions at the end of the first week of July. The reason for this is the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in 1582. It corrected an inaccuracy in the previously valid Julian calendar and resulted in a shift of around 11 days. The original dormouse day is therefore July 7th or 8th.

Dormouse Day: No guarantee for the perfect summer

If you look not only at the individual day, but at the entire period from the end of June to the beginning of July, it becomes apparent that the dormouse rule has a certain justification. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it is around this time that the weather conditions, which determine the weather in the following weeks, stabilize in most years. However, it is not a guarantee for a perfect summer.

Jet stream influences our weather

The course of the so-called jet stream, a band of strong winds in the upper layer of the atmosphere, is decisive for the weather. If it runs relatively far south over the East Atlantic and Europe, this leads to an “abnormally long-lasting supply of moist air masses that are perceived as cool in summer” to Central Europe, explains the DWD. On the other hand, if the jet stream runs relatively far north, a wedge of the Azores high often spreads to Central Europe – with typically sunny and warm summer weather.

Dormouse rule: Hit rate higher in the south

Statistically, the weather rule is not reliable despite these laws. In most parts of Germany, the probability that it will be true is around 60 to 70 percent. In northern Germany, where the climate is heavily influenced by the Baltic Sea and North Sea, the hit rate is lower. In the south it is a little higher – always assuming that the rule is not only related to the dormouse day, but to several days and not seven, but only about the following four weeks.

Where did the dormouse day get its name from?

The dormouse is a small, nocturnal rodent and lives in forests and large gardens.

The Seven Sleepers Day is named after a Christian legend. It is about seven Christian brothers who were persecuted for their faith and immured in a cave near Ephesus in modern-day Turkey. 195 years later, on June 27, 446, the seven sleepers were discovered, came back to life and testified to their belief in the resurrection of the dead. Until the 18th century, they were considered patron saints against insomnia.

The day has nothing to do with the little rodent dormouse. The wild animals, which weigh just under 100 grams and feed mainly on beechnuts, have their name because they sleep a lot – from September to May, i.e. for around seven months, they hibernate.

Further information

The current weather and forecast for all of Northern Germany. more

The calendar summer begins on June 21st. After the summer solstice, the days begin to get shorter again. more

The moon attracts the water on earth through the action of its gravitational forces. One of the most species-rich natural landscapes in the world was created on the North Sea coast. more

Nature shows us when it is time to sow seeds or trim hedges. What blooms when and what is there to do in the garden? more

This topic in the program:

Hamburg Journal | 06/27/2021 | 19:30 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

