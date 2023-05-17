Home » Dorn therapy|counteract pain of the spine | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de
The therapeutic form of the Dorn therapy is the achievement of a stable equilibrium with as long-lasting freedom from symptoms as possible through the systematic development of pelvic statics, the unblocking and straightening of vertebrae and joints as well as deep muscular relaxation.

This type of therapy is used in naturopathic practices for painful functional disorders of the musculoskeletal system, cervical and lumbar spine syndrome, vertebral body, sacrum and coccyx misalignments, scoliosis (bending of the spine), pelvic obliquity, misalignments of the hip, knee or ankle joints, difference in leg length, shoulder arm syndrome, hunchback, vertebral blockages, muscular tension such as lumbago, sciatica, low back pain and degenerative changes in the spine.

However, the spine is not only the central supporting organ of the body, but above all the stable protective cover of the spinal cord, to which all functions of the organs, tissues and every body cell are connected. That is why the vortex therapy is also used successfully for tinnitus, dizziness, headaches, migraines, paralysis, permanent colds, hearing loss, kidney problems, growth disorders, digestive and stomach problems.

With the Dorn method, the spine and joints can be treated gently and specifically with thumb pressure, with simultaneous pendulum movements with the patient’s arms and legs, and incorrectly positioned vertebrae can be regulated without damaging tendons, ligaments or muscles. This vortex therapy is an alternative treatment method that can also be carried out by laypersons.

