Status: 09.02.2023 11:05 a.m The dosage of detergent is often difficult because the manufacturer’s recommendations are not always clear. This can lead to unnecessary additional consumption and higher costs and pollute the environment.

by Romy Hiller and Saskia Engels

The exact dosage plays an important role when doing laundry. If you use too little detergent, the laundry will not be really clean and sometimes even gray because the dirt is deposited on the textiles again. In the event of an overdose, more detergent than necessary is released into the environment, deposits can form on the laundry and in the machine. And of course there are unnecessary costs.

Dosage in milliliters instead of grams

The manufacturers of detergents are obliged to provide information on the dosage on the packaging. These are intended to help you choose the right amount for heavily, normally or lightly soiled laundry. A distinction is also made between hard and soft water.

But the units of measurement used often cause confusion: the manufacturers give the recommended amount of detergent in milliliters instead of milligrams – even for powder, which is usually measured in grams. For example, the manufacturer Procter & Gamble recommends 115 milliliters of powder for the Ariel detergent. According to the attached conversion table, however, this only equates to around 71 grams.

Complicated conversion of the dosage information

If the amount of laundry, the hardness of the water or the degree of soiling deviate from the information on the packaging, it becomes even more complicated for consumers: In this case, they have to convert the recommended dosage themselves – for example subtract 38 percent.

Dosing aids not always available

According to the EU Detergents Regulation, manufacturers could also specify the dosage specifications for washing powder in grams. When asked, some producers said that they had opted for the specification in milliliters, but offer measuring cups to help with the conversion. However, these dosing aids are often out of stock in stores or are not even offered. If you want to order them online, you have to register and provide personal data.

Overdosing on caps, pods or bars

According to the manufacturers, detergents packaged in units should make dosing easier. In fact, an overdose is often programmed with it. Because the information on the detergent packs only refers to normally soiled laundry, for example, while lightly soiled laundry loads are the norm.

Dosing less than the amount in the ready-made caps, bars or pods is difficult and, according to the dosing instructions, not even intended. If you follow the manufacturer’s instructions, you quickly use two units, i.e. twice the amount of detergent – for example with hard water or heavily soiled laundry.

Die Consumer Center therefore recommends using detergent that can be dosed more precisely. This not only protects the environment, but also saves money, because tabs, caps or pods are usually significantly more expensive than conventional detergents.

