CCLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

2.13: Double point stone after the first 4 shots of the fifth end

2.08: AND THERE ARE TWO ITALY POINTS ALSO IN THE FOURTH END! Retornaz places the stone in the center of the house and wins the double point for the Azzurri who lead again 4-2

2.07: A blue stone at the point when Retornaz’s last shot is missing, which does not have an easy but not impossible task

2.01: Two blue stones at the point when the last 4 shots of the fourth end are missing

1.58: Bravo Arman who places the point stone in support of the Scottish one all on the right

1.54: A blue stone to point after 4 shots of the fourth end

1.50: Mouat is forced to go and get only one point, he takes it and Scotland draws after 3 ends

1.47: Not good Mouat who leaves three blue stones at the point when there are two shots left at the end

1.42: Hardie’s mistake who does not find the double shot and therefore two blue stones remain at the point when the last 6 shots are missing

1.40: the rejection of the Scots succeeds but leaves a blue stone in the house after 8 shots

1.36: Stone blue point after the first 4 shots of the third end

1.32: precise Return! Failed and Italy scores two points in the second end and takes the lead 2-1

1.31: Not perfect Mouat in the last pitch. There is the possibility of two points for Italy with the rejection of Retornaz

1.28: Another magic from Mosaner that undermines the game of the Scots who had put 4 stones in the final, two of which in the house. Only one Scottish stone remains in the point when the last 4 shots are missing

1.25: The rejection fails, sweeps everything to Arman. Remains a Scottish stone in point after 8 shots

1.23: Scottish Stone at the point after 4 shots from the second end

1.18: Scotland takes the point and leads but once again the opening end is well played by the Azzurri

1.17: Two blue stones per point when the last Scottish shot is missing

1.14: A Scottish stone in the house when the last 4 shots of the first end are missing

1.12: Hardie’s splendid triple failure which paves the way for the cancellation of the end

1.11: There are two blue stones at the point after 8 shots of the first end

1.08: First error of the Scots who leave a blue stone at the point after 4 shots of the first end

1.04: The hand match for Scotland begins

0.59: The blue team is made up of Mattia Giovanella, Sebastiano Arman, Amos Mosaner, Joel Retornaz (skip). The Scots respond with Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie, Bruce Mouat

0.57: Scotland’s journey in the round robin: 7-4 victory with Italy, 8-1 with Turkey, 4-7 defeat with Sweden, 8-6 successes with Germany, 10-8 with the United States United, the 4-7 defeat against Switzerland, the 9-1 victory over Japan and 9-3 over Korea, 9-5 over Norway, 6-3 over Canada, 9-3 over the Czech Republic and 10 -4 with New Zealand which earned the British second place in the standings.

0.55: Scotland, today’s opponent of the Azzurri, beat Italy 7-4 in the opening match of the World Cup for Retornaz and his companions in the round robin. The Italians’ desire for redemption is assured.

0.52: Italy defeated Norway 8-4 in the playoff last night. Last year the Azzurri finished third after the first phase, then overcoming Switzerland in the playoffs and surrendering to Sweden in the semifinals, to then conquer the bronze against the United States of America.

0.49: The Azzurri’s journey towards the playoffs did not start as expected, with a double defeat on the opening day against two of the strongest teams in the lot, Scotland and the hosts Canada, but Retornaz and his companions got back on track by beating Turkey, Switzerland (who suffered their only defeat against the Azzurri) and Germany in sequence, then the daring defeat against Norway, the double victory against New Zealand and the United States, the collapse against reigning champion Sweden , the redemption against the Czech Republic, which was followed by the decisive success against Japan and the very clear one against Korea.

0.46: Today also marked the end of Sweden’s world hegemony which, after four consecutive world titles, was beaten in the playoffs by Canada who will face Switzerland in the other semifinal.

0.43: After the splendid victory in the playoffs against Norway with a score of 8-4, Italy faces Scotland five times world champions, silver two years ago in Calgary and gold in November in Oestersund at the European championships.

0.40: Good evening and happy Easter friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of Italy-Scotland, semi-final of the 2023 Curling World Cup scheduled in Ottawa in Canada.

Timetable, programmes, TV and streaming of the Curling World Cup playoffs – The Curling World Cup playoff schedule – breaking latest news of Italy-Scotland – breaking latest news of Italy-Canada – breaking latest news of Italy-Turkey – breaking latest news of Italy-Switzerland – breaking latest news of Italy-Germany – breaking latest news of Italy-Norway – breaking latest news of Italy- New Zealand – breaking latest news of Italy-USA – breaking latest news of Italy-Sweden – breaking latest news of Italy-Czech Republic – breaking latest news of Italy-Japan – breaking latest news of Italy-Korea – breaking latest news of Italy-Norway

Good evening friends and friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE Of Italy-Scotland, semifinal of 2023 World Curling Championships in Ottawa, Canada. After the splendid victory in the playoffs against Norway with a score of 8-4, Italy faces Scotland five times world champions, silver two years ago in Calgary and gold in November in Oestersund at the European championships. Today also marked the end of Sweden’s world hegemony which, after four consecutive world titles, was beaten in the playoffs by Canada who will face Switzerland in the other semifinal. The blue team is made up of Mattia Giovanella, Sebastiano Arman, Amos Mosaner, Joel Retornaz (skip).

The Azzurri’s journey towards the playoffs did not start as expectedwith a double defeat on the opening day against two of the strongest teams in the lot, Scotland and hosts Canada, but Retornaz and his companions are back on track beating Turkey, Switzerland (who suffered their only defeat against the Azzurri) and Germany in sequence, then the daring defeat against Norway, the double victory against New Zealand and the United States, the collapse against reigning champion Sweden, the redemption against the Czech Republic, which was followed by the decisive success against Japan and the clear one against Korea. Italy defeated Norway 8-4 in the playoff last night. Last year the Azzurri finished third after the first phase, then overcoming Switzerland in the playoffs and surrendering to Sweden in the semifinals, to then conquer the bronze against the United States of America.

Scotland, today’s opponent of the Azzurri, beat Italy 7-4 in the opening match of the World Cup for Retornaz and his companions in the round robin. The Italians’ desire for redemption is assured. Scotland’s round robin journey: victory 7-4 with Italy, 8-1 with Turkey, defeat 4-7 with Sweden, successes 8-6 with Germany, 10-8 with the United States, defeat 4-7 with Switzerland , the victories 9-1 with Japan and 9-3 with Korea, 9-5 with Norway, 6-3 with Canada, 9-3 with the Czech Republic and 10-4 with New Zealand which yielded the Britons take second place in the standings.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Italy-Scotland, semifinal of the Curling World Cup 2023 scheduled in Ottawa in Canada: news in real time, end after end, stone after stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 1.00. Have a good fun.

Photo: WCF/Céline Stucki

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport